St. Thomas Mount to have two Metrorail stations

October 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a change of plan, Chennai Metro Rail has decided to build a new station at St. Thomas Mount for phase II on the same premises as the existing station.

Earlier, it was decided that for the phase II project, the existing St. Thomas Mount station built for the phase I project will be used to save costs. However, this plan was modified recently and the CMRL has decided to construct a new station on the same premises due to technical difficulties.

In the phase I project, St. Thomas Mount station is part of corridor 2 (Chennai Central – St. Thomas Mount) and in the phase II project, this station is built as part of corridor 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur).

“The new station will be built very close to the existing Metro Rail station and both stations will be linked at the concourse level by a connecting tube so that passengers can change walk from one corridor to the other within a few minutes. This connection will help those travelling between the two corridors,” an official said.

Nearly 5,500 persons are using the existing St. Thomas Mount station, officials said and added when the new station for the phase II network comes up, commuters will have access to not only two Metro Rail networks, but also the suburban station, which is located close by.

The Adambakkam - St Thomas Mount stretch, a part of corridor 5, will be ready after 2027 due to various constraints. The locations where phase I and phase II networks will be connected include Nandanam, Vadapalani, St. Thomas Mount, Koyambedu, Alandur and Kilpauk, officials said.