Two boys aged 15 and 13 drowned in the sea while bathing at the Marina on Saturday.

The police identified the victims as as D. Akash, 15, and his brother Harish, 13, sons of Devaraj, who is a tailor in Santhosh Nagar, Thirunindravur. They were studying Classes X and VIII respectively. The duo, accompanied by five more school students from Thirunindravur, came to the Marina beach on Saturday afternoon. While six children stood on the sand, Harish stepped into the water. Suddenly, he started struggling to come out of the water and Akash jumped to rescue him. Both were dragged by strong waves and drowned.

The police sent the bodies to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.