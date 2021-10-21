Tamil Nadu

Anti-drowning unit to keep watch on beaches

For safe beaches: DGP C Sylendra Babu and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal watching a demonstration of emergency aid at the Marina on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday launched an Anti-Drowning Unit to prevent people from drowning.

The unit would function at five places — Marina, Ennore, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Palavakkam.

According to a press release, the Anti-Drowning Unit comprises personnel drawn from the city police, beach patrol team, Fire and Rescue Services, fishermen and sportspersons. It will have boats, vehicles, protective gear, and first aid kits to help prevent any drowning casualties.

Also, awareness against venturing into the sea would be created through loudspeakers installed at all beaches.

Five beaches

The five beaches, covering 13 police stations, recorded more than 500 deaths due to drowning in the past five years, the release added.

DGP C. Sylendra Babu, and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal participated in the launch programme. A demonstration of the rescue measures was conducted.


Comments
