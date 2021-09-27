Weekend fun turns tragic as 3 drown in separate incidents

Cousins drown at Elliots beach, techie in Poondi lake canal

Two youth from Andhra Pradesh drowned in the sea at Besant Nagar beach on Saturday evening.

A police official of Shastri Nagar station said Sailesh Babu, 17, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was a student of a private catering institute in Taramani.

His elder brother Prakash and his cousin Puneeth Kumar were on a visit to his house last week.

The three went for a swim in Elliots beach on Saturday evening. Sailesh Babu and Puneeth Kumar were washed away by a huge wave.

Fishermen roped in

The police, with the help of fishermen, searched, in vain, for the duo.

The body of Sailesh Babu was washed ashore near Pattinapakkam on Sunday morning.

The police sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In another case, a 26-year-old software engineer drowned in the Poondi lake canal on Saturday evening in Sevvapet police station limits in Tiruvallur district.

The police and personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services of Thiruvur fished out the body and sent it to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A police official of Sevvapet station said the victim, Sanjeev of Maduravoyal, had gone to swim in canal along with two of his friends.

Sanjeev drowned when there was sudden surge in the water flow in the canal.