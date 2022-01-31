Chennai

Two children drown in sea, one missing

Two children drowned and one child was missing in the sea at Thalankuppam beach on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the victims were identified as D. Alex, 12, of Mettukuppam and Rudra, 16, of Neelankarai.

Since the beaches are open for public entry on Sunday, seven children were playing together on the shore. Suddenly they were dragged inside by a strong wave and fishermen came to their rescue. Four boys were quickly rescued by them.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the bodies of Alex and Rudra.

A search is on to trace Vignesh who was feared drowned.


