HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Posters pose a challenge to Chennai Corporation’s beautification effort

Councillors have been instructed to impose fine on those responsible; the amount is ₹200 for posters on streets and ₹500, accompanied by a police complaint, for those on signboards

January 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Despite several initiatives of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the posters continue to mar the aesthetics of the public spaces in the city. 

Despite several initiatives of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the posters continue to mar the aesthetics of the public spaces in the city.  | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ 

Posters pose a significant hurdle in the Greater Chennai Corporation’s efforts in beautifying the city as they deface public places such as bridges, subways, walls and signboards. In 2022, the Corporation collected a fine of ₹16.5 lakh and according to a senior official, most posters contained political content.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi is determined to rid the city of posters and has initiated a series of efforts to prevent posters and remove existing ones. Councillors have been instructed to impose fines on those responsible for the posters. The fine for posters on the streets is ₹200, and ₹500 with a police complaint for posters on signboards.

“We do not discriminate between political parties while removing posters. Sometimes, we receive flak from party members and supporters for doing so,” said T.M. Thaniarasu, chairman, Zone-1 (Ward Committee), Tiruvottiyur. He said closer to an event or party functionary’s birthday, posters increased. This applied to all political parties.

Parties seek permission before putting up posters. “We impose fines on those who have signed at the bottom of the poster,” said S. Madhan Mohan, chairman, Teynampet zone (Ward Committee).

The Commissioner reviews the zone-wise situation at fortnightly meetings and has observed that posters on new boards have reduced. “We have ordered paintings on the walls and pillars of subways to prevent pasting of posters. These paintings depict culture, history and nature,” said the Commissioner.

Sanitation workers have been asked to remove posters during their rounds and the public was requested to cooperate with the Corporation in its efforts to end the menace.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.