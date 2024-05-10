Police conduct raids at ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office, house 

Police conducted a search at Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office in T. Nagar and house in Maduravoyal on May 10.

On Saturday, Shankar was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Coimbatore City Police from Theni. The arrest was made by police on a complaint from sub-inspector Sukanya for his allegedly derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu, made in an interview he gave to another YouTube channel. He was lodged at Central Prison, Coimbatore.

Subsequently, the Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police filed two cases against him following two complaints, one by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

On Wednesday, the Principal Special Court for exclusive trial of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai remanded him in judicial custody till May 22 in connection with a case for allegedly possessing ganja case at time of his arrest by Coimbatore Police. This case was registered by Palanichettipatti Police in Theni district.

In connection with the ganja case, police personnel from Palanichettipatti conducted a raid at the office premises of Shankar in Boag Road and his house in Maduravoyal, said police sources.