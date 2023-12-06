HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major fire accident averted in a petrol bunk on Rajiv Gandhi Salai

The employees of the petrol station extinguished the fire after stopping a water tanker that was proceeding on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai

December 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A fire broke out at a fuel station in Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Wednesday. The Thoraipakkam police, along with a fire tender vehicle from the Thiruvanmiyur station, rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

A fire broke out at a fuel station in Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Wednesday. The Thoraipakkam police, along with a fire tender vehicle from the Thiruvanmiyur station, rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

A major fire was averted by the employees of a petrol bunk in Kandanchavadi after a fuel dispensing machine caught fire in the fuel station on Wednesday evening. 

Police said two persons were attempting to start a two-wheeler near the petrol bunk around 5.20 p.m. on Wednesday. However, suddenly a spark emanated from the silencer of the two-wheeler which caused a fire in the pipe of a fuel dispensing machine. Immediately, a water tanker proceeding on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai was stopped and the employees of the petrol station extinguished the fire. 

The Thoraipakkam police, along with a fire tender from the Thiruvanmiyur station, rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.