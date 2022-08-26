The Package Madras Week | Exploring the city on foot

August 26, 2022 13:52 IST

The best way to explore a city, particularly one that is celebrating its 383rd birthday, is probably on foot. There is much to explore in its myriad alleyways — temples, churches, mosques, customs, habits, niches, smells, sounds, people and traffic that reminds you of an old city that happily, and sometimes grudgingly, but constantly melds with the new.

