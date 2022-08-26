  • The Package

Madras Week | Exploring the city on foot

In This Package
MADRAS WEEK | Chennai Remembering the women who helped build Madras Serena Josephine M.
MADRAS WEEK | Chennai Chennai’s favourite annual visitors S. Poorvaja
MADRAS WEEK | Chennai Showcasing the city through souvenirs Sunitha Sekar
Chennai Connecting with the saints of yore in modern-day Chennai
A new perspective: Several aspects of life in North Madras, particularly at Kasimedu harbour, through the ages came as a revelation to the participants of the heritage tour organised recently.
Chennai Going north, a hark back to the glory of the fishing city by the sea
Chennai A compilation that captures the flavour of old city
Participants of the Heritage Food Walk at the Bharathi Mess in Triplicane.
Tamil Nadu Developing a taste for the flavours of Madras
Related Topics
Madras Week
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 1:52:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/madras-week-exploring-the-city-on-foot/article65813763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY