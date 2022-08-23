A compilation that captures the flavour of old city

The Hindu group will soon bring out a compilation of write-ups on Madras

Every long-time citizen of Chennai is likely to have fond memories of the Madras that he or she knows, and its flavours. Memories of Madras, The Hindu Group's tribute to the city this Madras Week, is a compilation of recollections by eminent people about the city that has retained its unique character despite several transformations over time.

In this book, to be released as a tribute to the city that is celebrating its 383rd birthday this week, people from different walks of life have recalled Madras during their past and provide readers a glimpse into their fond memories of Madras. The book captures the essence and charm of the old Madras in words and pictures from the archives of The Hindu.

Several celebrities who call/called Madras home, from singers, doctors, filmmakers, academics to sports persons and industrialists have recounted their memories in the curated volume that has reprised the popular column “Memories of Madras”, which was published in The Hindu’s Metroplus between 2008 and 2011.

Eminent personalities recall a cleaner Marina with pearly white sand, their boat rides in Buckingham canal six to seven decades ago, foxes and deer in Nungambakkam, peacocks in gardens of large mansions and Moore Market, which was the city’s shopping mall then.

The book speaks volumes of the city those days, which was a thriving place for arts, music and sports. Saidapet was recalled to be a hub of handlooms, Vadapalani dotted with studios, a large part of Koyambedu being marshland till 1970s and exclusive women’s clubs in Mylapore.

Readers may pre-book their copies of the book, which has been made available for purchase online, by visiting The Hindu Bookstore online, https://publications.the hindugroup.com /bookstore/ and also avail a 20% pre-launch discount offer.