Showcasing the city through souvenirs

Chennaiites come out with a slew of products

Chennaiites come out with a slew of products

“Chennai is a city, but Madras is an emotion,” they say. But it took the city several years to understand the importance of marketing its merchandise.

In recent years, the sector has opened up, and for its ardent admirers, residents and visitors, quite a few stores showcase the city’s many aspects by the way of souvenirs, ranging from t-shirts and mugs to keychains and other accessories. As Madras turns 383, The Hindu takes a look at some of the souvenirs created to celebrate this vibrant city.

Sujata Tarakesan, co-founder of chennaigaga.com, which has effectively managed to invoke the emotion this city stirs, says she started this venture in 2010 as there were barely any shops that had souvenirs reflecting the vibes of Madras. “From the skyline of Madras to the quirky slogans, our t-shirts, mugs, coasters or fridge magnets reflect what the city truly is, and how much we all love it. We have integrated many elements of the city like its heritage, culture, art, transport and even cuisine into our products,” she adds.

Paper Kaite, an online paper stationery brand, has launched its ‘Chennai Series’, wherein books, postcards and customised gift sets have handmade sketches of landmarks such as Madras High Court, Ripon Buildings, Museum Theatre and Central railway station.

Vijayalakshmi Palaniappan, founder of Paper Kaite, says, “I based this idea around the love of Madras and its buildings. The series will give the feel of carrying a part of Madras wherever you go.”

Vincent D’Souza, one of the founders of the Madras Day movement, says this year, their offering is a t-shirt that bears the beautiful kolam of Gayathri Shankar Narayan, which she created for the 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad. “We thought, what better way to celebrate the city than to incorporate one of the elements of the Olympiad since it became a massive success,” he adds.

(With inputs from K. Lakshmi)