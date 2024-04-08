GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Keep milch animals safe this summer: Aavin to T.N. dairy farmers

The milk major has advised farmers to ensure cattle are kept in the shade and given additional water, in view of the scorching heat

April 08, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
Photograph used for representational purposes

Photograph used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

 

Aavin has asked dairy farmers in Tamil Nadu to take care of milch animals this summer. It has advised farmers to tie cattle under the shade of trees and provide them with additional water to drink, in view of the sweltering heat.

A dairy farmer said that water was scarce in villages at this time, with the temperature soaring. “We will provide double the quantum of water for the cattle to drink. In villages where water is available, people will take the cattle for a wash daily. That will keep them safe and help reduce their body temperature,” he said.

A water wash is necessary, especially for breeds like Jersey cattle. “They are prone to strokes, and if enough water is not given, they will start panting and it is very difficult to get them out of that condition. Since the ground is dry, we will not send the cattle to graze, but will provide straw, corn and other soft items. They prefer less feed at this point of time, with more liquids. Milk production too, will reduce in the summer,” the farmer said. 

As of 2012, the State had 88 lakh milch animals. The government is at present taking steps to increase the number of cows by providing loans to farmers.  

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / dairy / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.