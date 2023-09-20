The Hindu @ 145

September 20, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

The Hindu turns 145 today. The world has changed much since we began as a weekly in 1878; however, the principles that we stand for remain the same today as when we published our first editorial on September 20 of that year. Fairness and justice, the promotion of harmony and unity among the people of India, and the maintaining of a secular editorial policy remains our creed. These values remain just as relevant this day as it was when we started our journey.

Here, we invite you to travel with us across these 145 years with quick glimpses of some of our milestones -- from our first editorial ‘Ourselves’, through our issue on India’s Independence in interactive format, to our code of editorial values.

Living our Values: The Hindu’s Code of Editorial Values

Ourselves - The Hindu’s first editorial

Kasturi Buildings: A tour through the premises

Our many firsts

From the annals of history: The Hindu as published on Aug. 15, 1947

A tryst with the past - The Hindu’s editorial on August 15, 2022, when India celebrated 75 years of Independence