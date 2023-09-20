HamberMenu
Package - in 6 stories

Ourselves

Living our Values: Code of Editorial Values

From the annals of history: The Hindu as published on Aug. 15, 1947

A view of the office building of The Hindu. File

Kasturi Buildings: A tour through the premises

The Hindu Bureau

A tryst with the past

The first available masthead from 1881.

The Hindu at 145: our many firsts

The Hindu @ 145

September 20, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

A view of Kasturi Buildings in Chennai, which houses The Hindu Group since 1939.

The Hindu turns 145 today. The world has changed much since we began as a weekly in 1878; however, the principles that we stand for remain the same today as when we published our first editorial on September 20 of that year. Fairness and justice, the promotion of harmony and unity among the people of India, and the maintaining of a secular editorial policy remains our creed. These values remain just as relevant this day as it was when we started our journey.

Here, we invite you to travel with us across these 145 years with quick glimpses of some of our milestones -- from our first editorial ‘Ourselves’, through our issue on India’s Independence in interactive format, to our code of editorial values.

See the links available on this page

