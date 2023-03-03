Glitch in Chennai Metro Rail leads to temporary suspension of direct trains between Central station and airport

March 03, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - CHENNAI

On Friday, during the peak morning hour, as many commuters were rushing to work, Chennai Metro Rail services suffered a disruption yet again, causing passengers severe inconveniences.

Around 8 a.m., there was glitch in one of the components of the signalling system near Alandur, as a result of which, trains were running late.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the direct trains between Chennai Central and Chennai airport have been suspended temporarily. “The trains operating between Wimco Nagar and Chennai airport have been delayed. We are trying to restore services at the earliest,” an official said.

Sources said, the trains have been running late by about 10 minutes and they were also stopping for nearly a minute or more at each station, adding to the delay.

On Monday, February 27 too, CMRL had suffered a glitch, with a train from Koyambedu to Central Metro station stopped near Thirumangalam due to a technical issue. Trains had been delayed, and commuters were irked then too.