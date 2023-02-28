HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Glitches disrupt Chennai Metro Rail services

Passengers walk through the tunnel to reach the Thirumangalam station as the train from Koyambedu to Central Metro develops a snag and stops on the track

February 28, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of commuters were put to hardship as Metro trains were delayed during evening hours on Monday because of a glitch.

Around 4.30 p.m., a train from Koyambedu to Central Metro station stopped near Thirumangalam due to a technical issue.

Passengers had to walk through the walkway inside the tunnel and reach Thirumangalam station.

“The trains were delayed by nearly 15 to 20 minutes during the period and once it was resolved around 5.30 p.m., normal services resumed,” an official of the CMRL said and added that the trains ran as per schedule on the other stretches.

Commuters irked

Some of the commuters took to Twitter to vent their ire about the glitch and the delays in the system.

Anton Job Romesh Prasad tweeted: “@cmrlofficial train to Central delayed for the past 25 mins. Staff are unaware and no announcement till now. Can someone inform the public. 4.57pm 27.02.23”

Another passenger J. P. Clinton tweeted: “@cmrlofficial why the hold up? Been stuck here in Central for about 25 minutes. No official update yet.”

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.