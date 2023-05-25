GCC to open 140 health and wellness centres next month

May 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch 140 health and wellness centres in various zones of the city in one month.

The centres will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. As many as 140 medical officers, 140 staff nurses, 140 health inspectors and 140 support staff have been hired ahead of the launch of the centres in the city. At least 150 patients are expected to visit each health and wellness centre every day. The existing urban primary health centres will be linked to the health and wellness centres, the officials said.

The health inspectors at the centres will visit residential localities that register a rise in the number of communicable diseases to conduct investigations.

Work on 120 health and wellness centres have been completed in the city. At least 20 centres have been delayed in areas such as Korattur. Residents in these areas have demanded the Corporation to speed up the work.

AIADMK councillor J. John of Ward 84 in Ambattur zone said the work on health and wellness centres has been delayed in Korattur, Bajanai Koil Street. “At least 10,000 residents in Korattur, Pattaravakkam, Kachanankuppam areas will benefit from the project in Korattur, Bajanai Koil Street. Many pregnant women have been visiting the urban primary health centre located 2 km away. So many of the local residents are not visiting the centre. Residents have requested the GCC to complete the health and wellness centre,” said Mr. John.