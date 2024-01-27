GCC considers procuring Canine Distemper vaccine from private agencies for stray dogs

January 27, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is thinking of procuring vaccines from private agencies for canine distemper (CD) to curb its spread among stray dogs.

In a message circulated on a messaging app recently, animal activists alleged that some captured dogs succumbed to CD — a contagious viral infection — in animal birth control (ABC) centres .

There are three ABC centres – Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Kannammapet, and Basin Bridge Road – with 17 veterinary doctors, as per the GCC.

T. Fouzia Begum (30), an advocate in the Madras High Court and a volunteer for stray dogs with the civic body, said no survey had been done to identify dogs with the infection so far by. “If done, at least 15 dogs would be diagnosed with CD in zone 4 alone. The other issue lies with the public, as nobody wants to help an affected dog, fearing they might be infected. They want the dog to be either killed or taken away by catchers,” she alleged.

S. Sundaram, 32, a catcher of zone 3 (Madhavaram), said many workers were unaware of the symptoms of CD and hence, catch all the dogs in an area and take them together to the respective shelters.

A veterinary doctor of an ABC centre in the central region of the GCC said CD can be identified through several symptoms, including muscle twitches on the head, ‘chewing gum fits’ or convulsions with jaw-chewing movements, nasal and ocular discharge, impetigo on the ventral abdomen, a wobbly stance, constant itching, and thickening and hardening of the footpads of the paws, which appear almost rubber-like. Dogs with this disease also lose sensation in their footpads.

“The disease is contagious and fatal if left untreated. But, with advanced medicines available with the GCC, which can be administered both orally and through IV methods, the dog’s condition can be improved. Further, the spread of the disease decreases,” he said.

According to a doctor in Madras Veterinary College Hospital, Vepery, pet owners vaccinate their dogs against CD after treatment, which helps in absolute prevention. However, the GCC may not be have vaccines, hence controlling the disease is tough.

“Previously, Blue Cross’s ABC had a unit for CD similar to those for rabies. The GCC has no such unit in any centre. Additionally, not all surgeons can conduct post-op services as they perform at least 20 surgeries a day, potentially leading to gaps in post-operative care.”

A veterinary public health official in the civic body’s Public Health Department, acknowledging that there is no vaccine for CD with the GCC currently, said, “All vaccines, medicines and injections are availed from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited for over 10 years. CD vaccine is unavailable with them as well as the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department of the State.”

“GCC is looking into buying the same from private agencies. But the cost is much higher – it could be ₹600, but the government could provide it at a subsidised cost. The proposal is still in its initial stage, hence the number of vaccines is yet to be determined,” he said. So far, roughly 1,000 dogs have been caught and administrated anti-rabies vaccine, but sterilisation has been slow due to various events and public holidays, he added.