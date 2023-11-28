Chennai’s stray dog population may touch one lakh next year

November 28, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Aiming to control the stray dog population after recent incidents of city residents complaining, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Veterinary Public Health wing has begun a stray dog census and a drive to administer the anti-rabies vaccine.

The drive commenced on Monday, November 27 in Royapuram (Division 49 under Zone 5), with Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan along with City Health Officer M. Jagadeesan and Veterinary Officer J. Kamal Hussain, veterinary doctors and volunteers from the Madras Veterinary College. It is expected to continue for about 120 days and the GCC will also invite willing volunteers to join in the exercise.

On the first day, 303 dogs were administered the vaccine and parasiticide, GCC officials said. “More dogs are expected to be identified and vaccinated per day as drives are expected to begin from 8 a.m. and several volunteers associated with the Corporation will join from Tuesday, November 28,” an official said.

Each operational team is equipped with a veterinarian, four dog catchers, two assistants, a hired vehicle, and a driver. With a calculated capacity to vaccinate approximately 130 stray dogs per day, the seven teams aim to vaccinate around 910 stray dogs daily. The inoculation will include the administration of ivermectin against ecto and endoparasites

The last stray dog census was conducted in 2018, and the number was then 57,366. In 2019, the Corporation started vaccination under a special programme and when it was completed in March 2020, as many as 68,577 dogs received vaccinations.

The Corporation anticipates a 10% annual increase in the stray dog population, which will result in a 30% surge over three years, bringing the total number of stray dogs to roughly 93,000 this year. However, the actual number will be only determined after the census is completed.

Volunteers will take to the streets for the census, capturing stray dogs with nets. Once caught, the dogs will receive rabies vaccines and internal deworming medicine from a veterinarian on-site. Additionally, they will be marked with a coloured dye to avoid multiple vaccinations of the same animal.

According to official sources, vaccination can be administered to pregnant and lactating dogs as well. “Dogs diagnosed with any fever or suffering injuries cannot be vaccinated. Further, first-aid kits will also be taken by the vets to treat such ailments on the spot,” the official said.