GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greater Chennai Corporation to attempt non-surgical sterilisation trials on stray dogs

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited Madras Veterinary College where he discussed with Mohan Kumar and Sheeba Mohan Kumar of the University of Georgia, USA, an experimental study of a nanoparticles-based intervention for sterilisation of stray dogs

January 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

R. Aishwaryaa
Several complaints have been received regarding the constant rise in the stray dog population in Chennai.

Several complaints have been received regarding the constant rise in the stray dog population in Chennai. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to adopt a non-invasive methodology to check the stray dog population in the city with guidance from experts from a US-based university.

ALSO READ
Chennai’s stray dog population may touch one lakh next year

On January 5, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited Madras Veterinary College where he discussed with Mohan Kumar and Sheeba Mohan Kumar of the University of Georgia, USA, an experimental study of a nanoparticles-based intervention for sterilisation of stray dogs without surgical intervention to control the stray dog population in Chennai.

Mr. Mohan Kumar said that the intervention is a never-before-seen methodology, tested in a few vermins, dogs and cats and no side effects were noted. “The University had patented the study. We are yet to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration of the US and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India. We need to complete a few studies, including ‘good manufacturing practices’ and ‘good laboratory practices’ before getting the proper regulatory approval for marketing. This is still in the experimental stage. We expect the process to be over by July 2024, including the clinical trial,” he said.

ALSO READ
Chennai’s dog dilemma unleashes a tale of stray strife on the streets

According to him: “Now, on an experimental basis with a small-population of stray dogs, we are planning to undertake this sterilisation process with the Greater Chennai Corporation through Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University [TANUVAS]. In the trial, the dogs will be injected and may require sheltering for three to four weeks.”

T. Sathyamoorthy, Director of Clinics, K. Vijaya Rani, Director of Research and R. Karunakaran, Dean, Madras Veterinary College, participated in the discussion on Friday.

The move comes after several complaints regarding the constant rise in the stray dog population in the city.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations / animal / animal science

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.