Do not reply to fake EB bill SMS: police

The police have appealed to the public not to respond to any of the fake text messages asking for electricity bill payments.

An advisory from the Police Commissioner’s office said cyber fraudsters had started sending text messages saying that the power supply would be cut due to last month’s electricity bill not being updated and would ask the recipients to contact the officers of the Electricity Department or asking them to contact them through WhatsApp.

If anyone responds, the fraudsters would get their bank account details and steal the money, the advisory said.

“People should not fall prey to these frauds and have been advised not to contact such mobile numbers. People should completely ignore such fake messages and links. Tangedco does not send such messages or make phone calls to customers. Hence, people have been requested to be alert,” the police said.