The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor to be elected on March 4

The DMK won 153 seats in the Greater Chennai Corporation Council elections, results of which were announced on Tuesday. The AIADMK won 15 seats in the 200-member Council while the Congress won in 13 wards. Four candidates from the CPI(M), four from the VCK, two from the MDMK, one from the AMMK, one from the IUML and one from the CPI have won.

Five Independents won in Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Ambattur and Sholinganallur zones. The BJP won in Ward 134 in West Mambalam where the AIADMK candidate came third.

AIADMK candidates have won a majority of the wards that were added to the Corporation in 2011. The party has won in two wards in Tiruvottiyur zone, three wards in Manali zone, one ward in Madhavaram zone, one ward in Ambattur zone, two in Valasarvakkam zone, one in Alandur zone, three in Perungudi zone and three in Sholinganallur zone. The AIADMK has not won any of the wards in R.K. Nagar Constituency in Tondiarpet zone, the constituency of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in north Chennai.

‘Projects for all areas’

HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu said the wards that had elected candidates of the AIADMK would also get infrastructure projects and welfare assistance as per the promise given by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during the Assembly election.

“The victory of the DMK has been because of the success of the welfare measures and civic infrastructure proposals in the past few months. The AIADMK has won in a few wards mostly in added areas of Chennai because of certain local issues. But we are determined to provide infrastructure, beautifying such areas into Singara Chennai.”

‘A smooth process’

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the counting process went smoothly and systematically. “We used technology to ensure that there is minimum time delay. All candidates cooperated with the Corporation and the police in ensuring a peaceful and smooth counting process,” he said.

“Swearing in of the councillors will be held on March 2 at 10 a.m. as per the schedule of the State Election Commission. The elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on March 4 as stipulated by the State Election Commission,” said Mr. Bedi.