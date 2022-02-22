Tamil Nadu civic polls: Victory a recognition for Dravidian model of development, says Stalin

He urges the elected representatives to truly work for people’s welfare

I have resolved to live up to the faith that people have reposed on us, says Chief Minister Stalin | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the victory for the DMK and its alliance partners in the urban local bodies election was a recognition for the “Dravidian model of development” and a certificate of the nine-month rule of the DMK government.

Talking to reporters, he advised the elected representatives not to celebrate the victory ostentatiously. “Celebrate in a humble way. Live up to the expectations of the people. Work truly for the welfare of the people and pay attention to solving basic problems. Ensure there are no complaints. I will monitor your work continuously and consistently, and will not spare anyone,” he said.

Recalling his campaign speeches seeking votes for the DMK and its alliance partners so that historical schemes of the government could fully reach the people, Mr. Stalin said, “You should not think Stalin is greedy. The victory has not made me arrogant.”

“I have resolved to live up to the faith that people have reposed on us. I have realised my responsibility and the government will fulfil people’s expectations. The secular progressive alliance is responsible for the victory. The alliance is formed not just for elections, but cemented by ideological commitments. Cooperation and campaign of the leaders of alliance political parties also contributed immensely to the victory,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the 50% reservation for women in local bodies had paved the way for a revolution of social justice. “It is a Dravidian model of revolution. Women, who are 50% of the society, are now elected to the local bodies. The objective of the DMK is to offer more power to women,” he added.

Fortress breached

Mr. Stalin said the achievements of the DMK government in nine months had also resulted in capturing the Kongu belt (western region), considered to be the fortress of the AIADMK. He also made it clear that he opted for a virtual campaign as COVID-19 appropriate regulations were in place. “No one could be more forthcoming than me when it comes to meeting people. I avoided it because of the regulations. If I had directly participated in the campaign, there should have been a need to make security arrangements. It would have caused unnecessary expenditure. Even now when two people wave at me, I make it a point to stop my vehicle and meet them,” he said.

Asked about the victory of the BJP in some places, he said people have voted taking into consideration candidates and parties in some places. “A clear picture will emerge only after results are fully declared,” he said.