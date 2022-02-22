Urban local body polls: DMK puts up impressive show in Central TN

The DMK-led alliance is set to wrest control of the Tiruchi and Thanjavur Corporations, both held by the AIADMK previously, and was on course to gaining a majority in the two new Corporations of Karur and Kumbakonam too

The DMK was headed towards winning a majority in all four Corporations and most of the 23 municipalities and 71 town panchayats in the nine districts of the Central region as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the Tiruchi Corporation, the DMK and its allies were already close to a majority, winning 28 out of the 65 seats. The AIADMK, which had won 42 seats in Tiruchi Corporation in the 2016 elections, could manage to win just one seat so far. DMK candidates, including M. Anbazhagan, the party’s probable Mayoral candidate, have won in 22 wards so far, while candidates of allies have won six other wards.

In Thanjavur Corporation, the DMK and its allies have won 20 wards of the 24 wards for which results were declared till about noon. The AIADMK has won in three wards and one ward went to an Independent. The Corporation has a total of 51 wards.

In the 48-member Kumbakonam Corporation Council, the DMK has emerged victorious in 20 wards, Congress two, VCK and IUML one each so far.

The DMK alliance has won a majority in the Thuvakudi municipality in Truchi district winning 14 of the 21 wards. Independents bagged three seats and the AIADMK won from a single ward.

AMMK win

Interestingly, T T.V. Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), pulled off a surprise, winning a majority in the Orathanadu Town Panchayat in Thanjavur district. The party candidates won nine of the 15 wards in the town panchayat, leaving three seats each to the DMK and AIADMK.

The DMK and the Indian Union Muslim League swept the Labbaikudikadu Town Panchayat in Perambalur district winning 14 of the 15 seats. The DMK won a dozen wards, wile the IUML won two wards. An Independent won from the other ward.

The DMK has also secured majority in Thirubhuvanam Thirunageswaram, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Veppathur, Cholapuram, Papanasam and Thirupanandal town panchayats in Thanjavur districts.

The ruling party was also leading the tally in several municipalities and town panchayats in Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.