Coronavirus | Chennai Collector rejoins duty after recovering

33 Collectorate officials also recover from disease

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi on Monday joined duty after recovering from COVID-19.

According to officials, at least 33 officials from the Chennai Collectorate had tested positive.

“All of them have recovered. There are no active cases,” an official said. The Collector tested positive on July 28 after a series of meetings held for COVID-19 containment in various parts of the city. She had visited Ripon Buildings for several meetings before testing positive.

A large number of employees in Ripon Buildings had contracted the disease in the past few months. Most of the staff members from the Revenue Department of the district administration have reported to work after recovering, officials said.

Owing to the recovery of all officials in Chennai Collectorate, the risk of infection of visitors to the premises has reduced. Civic officials have also disinfected the premises of the Chennai Collectorate after revenue officials tested positive. The Corporation, which has a large number of frontline workers, continues to report a rise in the number of cases.

However, over 300 frontline workers have recovered. The State government has compensated the families of some of the 13 frontline workers who died of COVID-19.

Better treatment

Frontline workers have requested the government for better compensation and treatment for those testing positive, following which several initiatives have been taken.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Monday presented awards to civic workers who contributed to containment measures.

The Corporation has arranged for testing of frontline workers who interact with residents. Among the 13,000 tests done every day, samples from many volunteers and frontline workers have also been collected.

“We are providing psychosocial support for frontline workers after they tested positive. The family members also receive counselling. Many of the frontline workers have resumed work,” an official said.