CMDA to improve facilities at slaughterhouses soon, says Mayor

September 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop slaughterhouses in areas such as Perambur as part of the north Chennai development scheme, said Mayor R. Priya.

Responding to the demands of members at the Greater Chennai Corporation Council meeting on Friday about preventing pollution caused by the slaughterhouse in Perambur, she said: “There is a court case. But the CMDA will start work to develop the facility under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam.”

The meeting was presided over by the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner (In-Charge) Shankar Lal Kumawat.

K. Santhakumari, Chairperson of the Health and Family Welfare Committee, representing Ward 81, wanted to know if all slaughterhouses were connected to the effluent treatment plant and sewage treatment plant. She said the Pulianthope slaughterhouse was in poor condition and needed attention. A fire broke out at the the inoperative slaughterhouse on August 6.

The Mayor said as per a survey, many GCC slaughterhouses lacked basic facilities such as compound walls, sufficient lighting, and proper records of animals.

“The Commissioner and I will be inspecting the slaughterhouses again. Recently, I had a discussion with the City Health Officer on improving the facilities. These centres have been causing environmental damage to their surrounding areas. In this year’s budget, ₹46 lakh has been allocated for the installation of compound walls, and now lights have been added. There is involvement of private parties in some centres and legal complications in a few others. Yet, we can check what improvements can be made in the remaining slaughterhouses,” the Mayor told the council.

Ms. Priya directed officials to be on the field to improve civic services, following complaint by a councillor about the absence of an employee at the Corporation’s Health Department.

Stray cattle

Meanwhile, the Council decided to increase the penalty for owners of cattle that are found roaming the roads from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 in case of first-time offenders. Additionally, the maintenance charges for such animals have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000 a day. For repeat offenders, the penalty has been set at ₹10,000.

As per the regulations, cattle owners are required to provide a 36 sq. ft. of space per cow.