Chennai Corporation to begin mass immunisation of one lakh dogs after five cases of rabies detected this year in Chennai

As many as 83 dogs have been captured for observation and immunisation in the past three days after a rabid dog attacked 28 residents in Royapuram

November 24, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The drive follows reports of five animals testing positive for rabies in zones such as Royapuram, Tiruvottiyur, Perungudi and Madhavaram this year.

The drive follows reports of five animals testing positive for rabies in zones such as Royapuram, Tiruvottiyur, Perungudi and Madhavaram this year.

Chennai Corporation will launch a mass immunisation drive for around one lakh dogs in the city in one month. The drive follows reports of five animals testing positive for rabies in zones such as Royapuram, Tiruvottiyur, Perungudi and Madhavaram this year.

According to Chennai Corporation officials, a rabid dog attacked 28 residents in Royapuram zone on November 21. The dog was beaten to death by residents. “After the councillor of ward 49 informed about the issue, we have collected the address of all the 28 residents. We are monitoring them. They have received the first dose of human anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin. They will receive doses on the third day, seventh day, fourteenth day, twenty eighth day. After the dog tested positive for rabies, we did a combing operation of the area in ward 49, ward 50 and ward 52 and have captured 83 dogs and 52 of the dogs have been under observation,” said an official.

Once the animal birth control centres in Pulianthope, Kannamapet and Lloyds Road are modernised in April, the number of dogs that are sterilised will increase from 16,000 to 26,000 per year, said the official. Anti-rabies vaccine has been administered to 100 to 120 dogs per week at pet clinics in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam and Kannamapet.

In 2019, a mass immunisation drive was conducted for 68,755 dogs in the 15 zones of the city. After the mass immunisation is completed in three months, the dogs will be immune to rabies for at least one year. Residents have requested the Chennai Corporation to remove and relocate the stray dogs from their locality. But Chennai Corporation officials said they cannot remove and relocate the dogs from the locality. Instead, the stray dogs will be immunised and sterilised, the officials said.

