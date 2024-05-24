GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Chennai Metro Rail commuters using National Common Mobility Cards can soon use them for MTC bus rides

Before the end of June, Chennai Metro Rail users and others who have NCMC can pay and travel for the rides in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses too.

Published - May 24, 2024 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
National Common Mobility Card. File

National Common Mobility Card. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

In what could be a first step towards implementing a common ticketing system, Chennai Metro Rail commuters who have National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) can use it to pay for the bus rides from next month.

In April last year, Chennai Metro Rail came out with the card in a bid to help those commuting by public transport to just use one card for their travel. Till date, only Chennai Metro Rail users have been buying the card and nearly 16 percent of the travelers utilise the card for travel every day.

Issues plaguing Common Mobility Cards and the way forward

Before the end of next month, Chennai Metro Rail users and others who have NCMC can pay and travel for the rides in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses too.

An official of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) said, “Last month, we held a joint meeting with officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and MTC and gave a letter asking both agencies to speed up the integration. The process is already on to enable the use of NCMC in the MTC’s Electronic Ticketing Machines and it will be launched soon,” he added.

According to officials of CMRL, this move is particularly significant because in many stations including Alandur, Chennai Central, Kilpauk, Chennai airport, Nandanam, Saidapet, Little Mount, Guindy, Koyambedu and Thirumangalam, bus stops are located close to the station. “Hundreds of commuters who exit the station take a bus to their nearest destination and it will be helpful for them. This, in a way, could also encourage more people to take public transport eventually,” an official said.

S. Balaji, one of the frequent commuters of Chennai Metro Rail system says, “Having just one card for travel by both Chennai Metro Rail trains and MTC buses is pretty convenient. It makes travel seamless and hassle free. Similarly, the authorities should also take measures to implement the use of NCMC in suburban and MRTS trains.”

Efforts are underway to bring in the NCMC for use in trains too in the near future and talks are ongoing with the Southern Railway authorities, the CUMTA official said. 

Related Topics

Chennai Metro Rail / transport / road transport / public transport

