Chennai Metro launches National Common Mobility Card, 1.8% charges will apply on recharge

April 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A single card that commuters can use in different transport systems in the city and metro systems across the country is finally a reality now as Chennai Metro Rail has launched National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or Singara Chennai Card, on Friday in collaboration with the State Bank of India.

Commuters travelling to other cities can use the card now when they take a trip in MMRDA Mumbai Line 2A and 7, Bengaluru Metro, Delhi Metro Airport Line, Kanpur Metro, BEST buses Mumbai and Kadamba Transport Buses in Goa.

In future, commuters can swipe these cards for travel in MTC buses, suburban trains, parking and retail outlets.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), commuters can purchase these cards in seven stations, including Koyambedu, Chennai Central, Chennai airport, High Court, Alandur and Thirumangalam and they can top it up for a maximum of ₹2,000. While the card is issued free of cost by SBI in stations, commuters will have to provide an identity proof and they will be levied a charge of 1.8% of the amount they recharge in the card.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (system and operations), CMRL, said, currently the cards can be used for travel in Chennai Metro Rail system and in a month, it can be used in retail outlets too and can serve as a multipurpose card. “Soon, new Rupay NCMC cards that will be linked to bank accounts will be made available for commuters and it will function as a debit card and a wallet that can be used in transport systems. Commuters can go to the nearest bank branches and ask for Rupay cards that have NCMC facility,” he added.

I. Jeyakumar, Special Officer, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, said that as the number of users of these cards increases, the charges of 1.8% could be reduced so that more people would buy them.

This card will have an interoperability between all modes of transport and CUMTA is working to integrate all modes of transport and other departments involved with infrastructure development, he added. “The idea is that the mobility in Chennai is seamless and promote public transport in the city to reduce traffic congestion,” he said.