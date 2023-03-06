Case against OpIndia CEO and Editor for ‘spreading false news’

March 06, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

The Thiruninravur Police in the Avadi City Police Commissionerate on Monday booked a case against the OpIndia CEO Rahul Rushen and Editor Nupur Sharma for ‘spreading false news’.

Police said on Monday one Suryaprakash of the IT Wing of the DMK, Thiruninravur, lodged a complaint at the Thiruninravur Police Station that the OpIndia.com website was spreading false news and had created a sense of fear among the workers from other states in Tamil Nadu and that there was risk of conflict between the local people and people from other States, he alleged.

The complainant added that this has been widely circulated in various social media including Twitter. This may cause disruption to public tranquillity. He requested the police to take action against the CEO Rahul Rushen and Editor Nupur Sharma and those associated with OpIndia for spreading such false news and creating panic among the public.

Police said a case has been registered in the Thiruninravur Police Station based on the complaint and is being investigated.