Anti-CAA protesters begin long march to Secretariat in Chennai | Live

Over a hundred protesters including members of the the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations started a long march to the Secretariat to demand that the Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Federation from laying siege to the Secretariat, but the protesters said they will defy the Madras High Court’s order and go ahead with their plan to lay siege to Fort St. George — which houses the Assembly.

Follow the live updates here:

11:20 am

Drones deployed on Wallajah Road

A view of the Walajah Road in Chennai during the Anti-CAA protest on February 19, 2020 | Photo Credit: B. Jyothi Ramalingam

About five drones were deployed by the police to monitor the situation on Wallajah Road where a temporary stage was set. The leaders of the Federation will address the gathering.

The crowd which included women and children were seen waving the national flag and raising anti-CAA slogans.

11: 00 am

March towards the Coimbatore Collectorate

Members of various Muslim organisations marching towards the Coimbatore Collectorate, on February 19 to protest against CAA, NPR and NRC. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

10: 45 am

Protesters gather near Thoothukudi district Collector office

Various Muslims organization staging a protest near Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday against CAA NPR , NRC. | Photo Credit: N Rajesh

10: 30 am

Protest in Tiruchi

Members of various Islamic organisations stage a protest outside the Tiruchi Collectorate condemning police brutality in Chennai and demanding the revoking of Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday. Photo: | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Members affiliated with various Islamic organisations took part in a protest led by Jamaat Ul Ulama against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Registry of Citizens in front of the Tiruchi Collectorate.

Over 3000 members took part demanding the Tamil Nadu state Government pass a resolution to revoke CAA.

Raising slogans, the protesters said that they would not cooperate, would refuse to show documents proving their citizenship.

10: 00 am

Chennai

Members of Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations gathered in front of Kalaivanar Arangam for the anti CAA /NRC protest on February 19, 2020.

Heavy police deployment around the area. The road to Secretariat, War Memorial was blocked. Wallajah road also witnessed traffic restrictions.

Defiant agitators say they will press ahead

The anti-CAA protesters at Old Washermenpet in Chennai, who continued their sit-in for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, said they will defy the Madras High Court’s order and go ahead with their plan to lay siege to Fort St. George — which houses the Assembly — on February 19.

Many men, women and children continued to lend their support to the stir on Tuesday. “Though support is understandably thin in the morning, it begins to swell as the day progresses, peaking in the evening and at night,” an organiser said.

HC restrains anti-CAA protesters from laying siege to Secretariat

Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal, State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayan and Additional Government Pleader R. Vijay Kumar told the court that the police will not allow anyone to lay siege to the Secretariat and that preventive measures will be put in place to prohibit any such move.

“This cannot be permitted at all. The city police has earmarked 13 places, such as Chepauk, Valluvar Kottam and Chintadripet, as protest sites. If law permits, we will grant them permission for staging protests at those site(s) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Even for that, they have to make an application at least five days in advance,” the AAG told the court.