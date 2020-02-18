Tiruchirapalli

Muslims continue anti-CAA stir in Tiruchi

Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by a group of Muslims entered the second day at Uzhavar Sandhai here on Tuesday.

The stir began all of a sudden when a group of Muslim youth assembled at Uzhavar Sandhi around 10 p.m. on Monday and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Police sources said the protesters continued with their stir on Tuesday at the same spot prompting deployment of a posse of security personnel as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a group of over 200 students of Jamal Mohamed College here staged a demonstration outside their institution opposing the CAA and condemning the alleged police attack on protesters at Washermanpet in Chennai.

