Tamil Nadu

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act continues in Vellore

The anti-CAA protest on Tuesday.

The anti-CAA protest on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Police action on protesters condemned

Scores of volunteers from several Muslim organisations in Vellore staged a demonstration near the Anna Kalai Arangam on Tuesday.

The protest was in continuance of their agitation over the attack by the Chennai City police on demonstrators in Washermenpet on Saturday.

They raised slogans against the ruling AIADMK in the State and the BJP government in the Centre for alienating minorities over this issue. They carried national flags and placards with slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. The protesters dispersed after 5.30 p.m., police said.

Addressing the gathering, Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand said the BJP government was keen on side-lining minorities. The minorities would be deprived of their identity despite being in possession of necessary documents, Mr. Anand said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 3:50:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/protest-against-citizenship-amendment-act-continues-in-vellore/article30855285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY