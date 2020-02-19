Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act continues in Vellore

Scores of volunteers from several Muslim organisations in Vellore staged a demonstration near the Anna Kalai Arangam on Tuesday.
The protest was in continuance of their agitation over the attack by the Chennai City police on demonstrators in Washermenpet on Saturday.
They raised slogans against the ruling AIADMK in the State and the BJP government in the Centre for alienating minorities over this issue. They carried national flags and placards with slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. The protesters dispersed after 5.30 p.m., police said.
Addressing the gathering, Vellore MP D.M. Kathir Anand said the BJP government was keen on side-lining minorities. The minorities would be deprived of their identity despite being in possession of necessary documents, Mr. Anand said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.