Hundreds of children participate in anti-CAA procession

Parents along with hundreds of children took out a procession for three km in Melapalayam here on Sunday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) the procession. Scores of protesters including children aged between three and 15, raised anti-CAA slogans and urged the government to repeal the CAA. The protesters started the procession from V.S.T. junction and walked for around three km to reach the Jinnah Thidal at Melapalayam.

Its district president K.A.O. Shadiq said that children were made to participate in the protest as they wanted the future generation to understand the implications of CAA, NRC and NPR.

“Protesters often say that they are voicing their dissent to protect the interests of their children. But today children have raised their voice for themselves. It was astonishing when a few children questioned how the government can expect their parents to produce birth certificates, ” he said.

Some children delivered speeches at the end of the procession explaining CAA, NRC and NPR and how they were against the interests of the minorities.