Tunnel boring machine Lavi emerges at M.G. Road

Lavi, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), after tunneling a distance of 1,076 metres from Shivajinagar, emerged at M.G. Road underground station on Friday.

In a press release, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that the TBM encountered a dolerite zone for a length of 232 metres, wherein the tunneling was extremely challenging and required very frequent intervention. The release further stated that the TBM will be deployed on the other end of the M.G. Road station to build a tunnel network till Rashtriya Military School station.