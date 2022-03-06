70% of work on metro elevated corridor on Bannerghatta Road still pending

To ease traffic congestion, BMRCL will remove barricades wherever metro viaduct work is completed

To ease traffic congestion, BMRCL will remove barricades wherever metro viaduct work is completed

Motorists using Bannerghatta Road, where metro work is currently under way, will get some relief from congestion. Given the inordinate delays and missed deadlines, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has asked the contractor to remove barricades on the stretch wherever the viaduct work is completed. This will help address traffic snarls especially during peak commuting hours.

The construction of the elevated corridor on Bannerghatta Road is part of the 21-km Pink Line metro from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, which includes an underground stretch as well (Dairy Circle to Nagawara).

More than four years ago, BMRCL had awarded a contract to Simplex Infrastructure to construct an elevated corridor from Kalena Agrahara to Swagath Cross Road.

However, the contractor could not execute the project as per the agreement due to a financial crisis and the contract was terminated last year. Thereafter, BMRCL appointed a new contractor, GR Infraprojects, which will remove the barricades.

BMRCL now claims that 30% percent of the elevated corridor is completed, but a year ago, officials had said that 37-39% of project work had been completed. “Either way, at least 70% of the work is still pending which means that we will be inconvenienced for many more years,” said a motorist.

However, Anjum Parwez, managing director of BMRCL, said that elevated work for the entire 7 km will be completed by March 2023. “The pace of construction is under way as expected with the new contractor. The elevated stretch will be completed by March 2023. However, we cannot open the line till tunnel work is completed,” said Mr. Parwez. BMRCL had set 2025 as the deadline for completing the tunnel network.

Sirdhar R., who travels from Vijaya Bank Layout to Shanthinagar daily, said, “For close to two years, the project was stalled. People using personal vehicles as well as public transport have a tough time on this stretch. Due to barricaded roads and diversions, traffic moves very slowly near Vega City Mall and after Jayadeva hospital towards Dairy Circle. BMRCL should take all measures to expedite the work.”

Motorists say that underground construction work after Dairy Circle has also resulted in increased traffic congestion. “After Dairy Circle, traffic is diverted for the construction of underground stations. Only one lane is available for motorists. Now that COVID-19 cases have dropped drastically, more people are travelling to work. This stretch has become a nightmare. People have no option but to use the narrow road,” said Ravi Kiran, another motorist.

Heavy rains last year exacerbated the problem. Mr. Parwez admitted that BMRCL had received complaints about poor road conditions during the monsoon.

“We have taken all measures to keep the road in motorable condition. At present, one and half lanes are available for vehicular movement on either side. Wherever viaduct work is complete we have asked the contractor to remove the barricade so that motorists get more space,” he added.