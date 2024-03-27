GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Techie quit job to engage full-time in stealing laptops from PG accommodations in Bengaluru

She quit her job about a year ago and concentrated only on stealing expensive electronics items, police said

March 27, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a laptop. Police accuse the techie of stealing 24 laptops from PG accommodations in Bengaluru.

A representational photo of a laptop. Police accuse the techie of stealing 24 laptops from PG accommodations in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WALKER IV

The HAL police arrested a 26-year-old B.Tech graduate from Noida for allegedly stealing 24 laptops, worth ₹10 lakh, from paying guest accommodations and software firms across Bengaluru.

Based on a complaint from a PG inmate, the HAL police tracked down the accused using CCTV camera footage and other digital evidence. They arrested Jassi Agarwal, 26, hailing from Noida, on March 26.

Police probe revealed that Jassi is a B.Tech graduate. She worked in a private bank for some time and stayed in a paying guest accommodation for a few days. The accused would wait for the other residents to go out for a snack or a tea break before venturing into their rooms to take away their laptops and other expensive items.

She would sell the stolen goods in the black market in her home town. On her return to Bengaluru, she would take up residence in another PG accommodation. She quit her job about a year ago and concentrated only on stealing expensive electronics items, police said.

bengaluru / Delhi / crime / theft & burglary

