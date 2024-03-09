Youth held for getting into airport with fake ticket

March 09, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Security personnel at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday caught a 24-year-old youth who got into the airport with a forged ticket to send off his female friend.

The accused Prakhar Srivastava from Jharkhand was trying to get out from gate no. 9 when the security personnel stopped him and checked his ticket to find it was forged. Upon questioning, the accused confessed that he had edited the flight ticket to get into the airport.

Based on the complaint by C.P. Meena, security in-charge officer, the airport police booked the accused under trespass, forgery and fraudulently using forged documents against the accused and arrested him.

This is the second such case reported from KIA recently. In November last year, a 26-year-old techie, Harpreet Kaur Saini, who hailed from Jharkhand was arrested for getting into the airport with a forget e-ticket.