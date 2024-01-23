GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conman booked for duping engineering graduate

January 23, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as a techie from a leading IT company, cheated an engineering graduate by promising a job.

The victim from Mico Layout was looking for jobs in IT firms after completing his BE course. He had shared his resume with his senior in college for help. On December 25, he received a message from a person identifying himself as Suryanash Thothe, working in an IT company, assuring to accommodate him. The accused asked him to transfer money. The victim consulted his friend and transferred ₹4.5 lakh to the bank account online.

The cheating came to light when he did not receive any communication as promised and he tried to reach Thothe, but the number was not reachable. He later received a message on WhatsApp demanding ₹50,000 more to get the job. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the contact number.

