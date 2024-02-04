GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie blackmailed and extorted by childhood friends with private photos

February 04, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old software engineer has filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police that his childhood friends blackmailed him with private photos and extorted ₹65 lakh in the last one year.  

In his complaint, the victim said that the accused was his childhood friend Akshay Kumar and his brother Bharath, whom he knew for the past 18 years.

The accused allegedly approached the victim informing him that a hacker accessed his private photos from his phone and was threatening to put them up on social media if he did not pay ₹12 lakh, in February 2023. 

The victim said he took loans from his friends and family and paid Akshay, but he allegedly returned two months later with a fresh demand for ₹10 lakh.

The victim said he again borrowed money and paid Akshay. But the demands continued and the accused extorted ₹65 lakh till January 31, 2024. Growing suspicious, the victim lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. 

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and are probing the case further.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.