Ramanagara resort barred from conducting business after zipline snaps killing nurse from Bengaluru

The manager was arrested and the management was booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (endangering lives and safety of others)

Updated - May 21, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a zipline. The victim died when the cable of the zipline snapped.

A representational photo of a zipline. The victim died when the cable of the zipline snapped. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK K.R.

The district administration of Ramanagara suspended operations at Jungle Trailz resort for lack of safety measures following the death of a 35-year-old nurse after a zipline snapped on May 18.

The victim, Ranjini, was a resident of Surya City Phase 3. She was employed in a private hospital. She had gone to the resort, situated in Harohalli in Ramanagara district, during the weekend for an outing, along with her colleagues. While using the zipline, the cable snapped. Ranjini, along with three others, fell to the ground.

The injured persons were rushed to Dayanand Sagar hospital in a private vehicle where doctors declared Ranjini as brought dead due to excessive bleeding. The others are undergoing treatment, and are said to be out of danger.

In her complaint, Nirmal Venkatesh, a colleague of Ranjini, alleged that the activity lacked safety measures. The organisers did not even provide a helmet for visitors using the zipline. The management did not have basic first aid, or an ambulance in the premises. The injured persons had to be taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, Harohalli police arrested the resort manager, Puttamadu, and charged the management under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (endangering lives and safety of others).

Officials of the district administration, who visited the spot, ordered suspension of all activities in the resort until all necessary safety measures are put in place.

