A 33-year-old man died of bullet injuries while on a hunt for wild boars near Uluvagilu village in Chikkamagaluru taluk of Karnataka on May 16 night.

The deceased has been identified as Sanju, 33, of Keremakki in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

He had been on a hunt for wild boars with a group of people near Uluvagilu village on May 16 night He was injured when a member of the group opened fire, and the bullet hit him.

A case has been registered by Mallandur police.