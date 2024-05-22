GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private schools found holding classes during summer holidays in violation of rules

During a surprise visit, KSCPCR officials warn school managements to declare holiday and reopen schools only after May 28

Published - May 22, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Wednesday made a surprise visit to some private unaided schools in Bengaluru that were conducting classes even during the summer vacation.

Despite repeated circulars from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to re-open schools only after May 28, some private schools were functioning from April 15 itself. The Karnataka School College Parents Associations Co-Ordination Committee had filed a complaint before the KCPCR in this regard.

The KCPCR directed the DSEL to take action against such schools, following which the Commissioner for School Education has issued a circular asking Deputy Directors of the department (DDPI) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Head Masters (HM) of all the schools to ensure that schools should declare summer vacation till May 28. However, some schools continued to violate the rules of the department.

During the visit, the KCPCR officials warned the school managements to declare a holiday immediately and reopen the schools after May 28. However, school authorities tried to justify their decision to open the school by saying they were conducting remedial classes for low performers.

“Despite the DSEL order, many private schools were conducting classes during summer vacation. Some schools said that they were having classes for low performers. But, when we inquired with the students, it was revealed that the classes were on even for class 1 students,” said Naganna Gowda, Chairperson of KCPCR.

“Children in the classroom said that they were forcibly attending the classes. It is clearly a violation of child rights. I will write a letter and recommend to the DSEL to take action against such schools,” he added.

