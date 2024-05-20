GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No grace marks for second, third attempts of Class 10 examinations, says Madhu Bangarappa

Published - May 20, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa speaking in a press conference at the Congress office, in Udupi on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa speaking in a press conference at the Congress office, in Udupi on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said on Monday that no grace marks will be given for the second and third attempts of Class 10 annual examinations, which are yet to be held.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Monday, he reiterated that no grace marks will be given for the Class 10 examinations next year. He said that traditionally Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts remained at the top in the SSLC examinations. But their rank has been dropping in the past a few years. The present Congress government restored the sanctity of conducting the examinations. Hence, the twin districts have again reverted to the top positions this year. Udupi bagged the first rank while Dakshina Kannada came second in the examinations this year.

The Minister said that if required those who have passed in the first attempt can appear for the second and third attempts to improve their results.

Mr. Bangarappa said that the Nali Kali classes will begin from May 27.

The government is committed to open more Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). “We will open 3,000 schools in the next three years,” he said, adding that there is good demand for KPS. Some existing schools will be upgraded as KPS. The funds for opening and upgradation of schools will be drawn from the corporate social responsibility fund of companies.

The Minister said that children joining LKG should have completed four years. No relaxation in age will be given for admission.

Mr. Bangarappa said that students will get their uniforms at the right time after schools are reopened.

