Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE: SC to hear plea related to RG Kar hospital case today

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Updated - August 20, 2024 09:13 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nursing students and medical staff participating in a candle rally on Beach Road, in Visakhapatnam on Monday (August 19, 2024), demanding justice for the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata recently

Nursing students and medical staff participating in a candle rally on Beach Road, in Visakhapatnam on Monday (August 19, 2024), demanding justice for the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata recently | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike over it.

Also read: No Central law needed for doctors’ protection, says Union government

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10.30 a.m.

The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue”, assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also read: Kolkata Police arrest student over ‘provocative’ comments about Mamata

On Monday, the Central Division of the Kolkata Police arrested a second-year B.Com student for allegedly sharing social media posts containing threats to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s life and for revealing the identity of the victim. The police said the posts were “provocative” in nature and could lead to “social unrest and promote hatred” in the community. The student was produced in court on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Follow LIVE updates here
  • August 20, 2024 08:49
    BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of destroying evidence in R.G. Kar case, demands her resignation

    The BJP yesterday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that crucial evidence in the rape and murder was destroyed at her behest in an alleged attempt to provide cover for the culprits in the case.

    

    

    

  • August 20, 2024 08:31
    Delhi Medical Association seeks to intervene in Supreme Court

    The Delhi Medical Association moved the Supreme Court yesterday for the constitution of a committee headed by a former apex court judge to prepare a module or scheme for the protection of doctors and medical service personnel against violence in hospitals and public healthcare centres in the backdrop of the the rape-murder.

    

    

    

  • August 20, 2024 08:29
    West Bengal governor arrives in Delhi

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Delhi last night amid speculations that he may meet President Droupadi Murmu and senior leaders.

    There have been massive protests in West Bengal and a strike by doctors across the country following the rape-murder and allegations of a botched probe and cover-up.

    The governor on Thursday (August 15, 2024) visited the hospital and spoke to the agitating junior doctors, assuring them of justice.

    Mr. Bose is likely to meet Murmu in Delhi today.

  • August 20, 2024 08:22
    Union Minister Murugan strongly condemns Kolkata rape-murder, criticises Bengal government

    Union Minister L. Murugan strongly condemned the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and criticised the West Bengal government for “failure” to take action.

    “It’s a strongly condemnable incident. The West Bengal chief minister should have taken severe action against the accused, but they failed. That’s where the CBI entered and CBI filed the case and CBI started the inquiry,” said the minister yesterday.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier. On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

    The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to hear it today.

    - ANI

  • August 20, 2024 08:15
    No let-up in protests over Kolkata rape, Centre orders to enhance security deployment at its hospitals

    There was no let-up in nationwide protests by junior doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, even as the Union Health Ministry approved 25 per cent enhancement in security deployment at central hospitals.

Kolkata / West Bengal / court administration / sexual assault & rape / crime / Live news

