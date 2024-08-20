The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike over it.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10.30 a.m.

The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue”, assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Monday, the Central Division of the Kolkata Police arrested a second-year B.Com student for allegedly sharing social media posts containing threats to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s life and for revealing the identity of the victim. The police said the posts were “provocative” in nature and could lead to “social unrest and promote hatred” in the community. The student was produced in court on Monday (August 19, 2024).