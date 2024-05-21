GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl dies as rain causes school compound wall to collapse near Mangaluru

Published - May 21, 2024 12:03 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rain lashed many areas in Mangaluru on Monday.

Heavy rain lashed many areas in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A Class 3 girl student died when the compound wall of Government Higher Primary School at Newpadpu under the jurisdiction of Harekala Gram Panchayat in Ullal taluk collapsed on her as moderate to heavy rains lashed Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia Banu, 7, of Newpadpu.

Sources said that NSS camp of a pre-university college is under progress at the school for the last two days. The girl had participated in different activities organised for students on the occasion that evening. The compound wall collapsed when the girl was playing on the gate of the school while returning to her home nearby. The gate collapsed along with the wall. Though locals rushed to rescue her, she could not be saved.

Ullal has been receiving rains since morning.

The school had been built by social worker and Padma Shri recipient Harekala Hajabba.

Heavy rains lashed Mangaluru city and its outskirts on Monday evening.

Orange alert

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday. The belt is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.5 mm to 204.5 mm on those days, it said.

