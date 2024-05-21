Mysuru district to get 150 new classrooms

An action plan has been prepared for the construction of 150 classrooms across the Mysuru district to cater to the needs of students studying in the government primary and high schools. The expansion of school infrastructure coincides with the improvement of existing school buildings that require immediate repairs for their strengthening because of the monsoon.

Last year, as many as 5.14 lakh children were studying in the schools, a majority of them in the government and aided schools. The number may see a drop this year in government schools for various reasons like the migration of parents to different towns and cities, students joining private schools that are closer to their homes, and so on. Nevertheless, the Department of Public Instruction was assessing the accurate reasons for the marginal drop and finding out where the children go from the district through the BEOs.

The construction of 150 classrooms will commence once the government gives its nod. It will be taken up with the support of the local MLAs.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu said as many as 250 school buildings that require repairs have been identified and accordingly the proposals have been prepared. About the construction of 150 new classrooms, a survey was done to identify schools that require additional infrastructure for catering to the students’ strengths and upgradation from primary to higher primary.

“Various factors were looked into before identifying the schools where the construction of new classrooms have been proposed.” The DDPI said the expansion of school infrastructure under the CSR initiative has been proposed in Varuna, T. Narsipur, and Nanjangud and the works are expected to commence once the survey by the teams is over.

CSR funding

The schools in these areas will get hi-tech restrooms with CSR funding. New facilities are also being planned as per the needs of each school. The agencies that have been entrusted with the task of construction are visiting the schools and preparing the estimates, Mr. Pandu said.

The department has no role in the execution and the entire work will be done through the agencies identified for the purpose, he replied.

Some schools are also being upgraded in the district, considering the demand for English medium classes.

The Karnataka Public Schools and the Adarsha Vidyalaya in Mysuru have performed well in the SSLC examination this year. Mysuru has 12 KPS and six Adarsh Schools.

The KPS numbers went up to 12 following the demand for English-medium classes in government-run schools. The number of sections in some schools has been increased to accommodate an increase in students. The 12 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) offer English-medium classes from LKG to Class 12.

As against the permitted intake of students, there has been an increase in demand for seats in KPS. The intake is 35 but the number of applications is usually more in almost all the schools.

Mr. Pandu said Mysuru got 7th place in Karnataka in the SSLC results. Many government schools have performed impressively and this is expected to surge admissions in our schools. The toppers from the government schools are the shining examples and we can say the schools are equally competent considering the results, he argued.

Because of Mysuru students’ impressive show in the exam, the district’s ranking jumped to 7th from 19th position achieved last year, to earn a place in Karnataka’s top ten rankings. The district was placed in the 16th position in the 2022 examination and its ranking slipped last year but made a big comeback this year, putting up an incredible show.