Modi to formally inaugurate Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal on June 20

Prime Minister will also lay foundation for suburban rail project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal on June 20. Sources in the South Western Railway (SWR) said that the PM will also lay the foundation for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeswanthpur railway stations in the city.

The SWR has spent ₹314 crore for the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal that has airport-like facilities and is spread over 4,200 sqm. Other prominent features of the station include a fully air-conditioned lobby, seven platforms, parking space for 250 four-wheelers, 900 two-wheelers, 50 autos, and 20 cabs. The terminal has easy access for persons with disabilites.

Though the infrastructure was ready more than a year ago, due to various factors, such as pandemic and poor road network, the opening of the terminal to the public was delayed.

On June 6, the maiden train service — Banaswadi-Ernakulam-tri-weekly express — commenced from the Baiyappanahalli terminal on the first day of commercial operations.

Last week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that on June 20 the PM will lay the foundation stone for the suburban rail project in the city. The event will be held at Kommaghatta in Kengeri.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) is implementing the project worth ₹15, 767 crore having four corridors. The total network of the proposed network is 148 km.

In phase I, K-RIDE will take up the project of building suburban rail network from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanvara named Mallige corridor. The length of the corridor is 25 km and the line will have 14 stations.

On the same day, the PM will also dedicate the Tumakuru- Arsikere doubling line and Yelahanka- Penukonda doubling line.

MEMU train from SMVT

After introducing three pairs of the train from the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal last week, the SWR for the first time will introduce a local MEMU train from the new terminal. With effect from June 20, trains will be operated from the new terminal to Bangarpet.

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh told The Hindu the decision has been taken based on public demand. The division has decided to restore 16 trains that include KSR Bengaluru- Ramanagaram, Whitefield-KSR Bengaluru, and Cantonment to Bangarpet, among others.

Mr. Singh said, “The trains have been restored with effect from June 20 for daily travellers. We are also introducing a train service from SMVT to Bangarpet. From the new terminal, we will increase the train services in a gradual manner”.

However, the decision to cancel KSR Bengaluru to Hosur trains has not gone down well with regular commuters. They have demanded the authorities reconsider the decision. The DRM said that he will look into concerns raised by the passengers on the rescheduling and the cancellation of trains.