PM’s convoy route in Mysuru to get Dasara-like illumination: Minister

Repair of roads and footpaths, and beautification projects taken up at a cost of ₹15 crore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Mysuru on June 20-21

A file photo of Maharaja’s College ground in Mysuru where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with beneficiaries of the Central Government’s welfare schemes on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Repair of roads and footpaths, and beautification projects taken up at a cost of ₹15 crore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Mysuru on June 20-21

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar inspected the repairs of roads in connection with the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mysuru.

He inspected the roads on the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy, along with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S A Ramdas and L Nagendra, and senior officials.

The Minister visited the hotel on M G Road where the Prime Minister would stay overnight. Mr Modi will be leading a mass yoga session organised as part of International Day of Yoga 2022 at Mysuru palace on June 21.

A sum of ₹15 crore has been allocated for asphalting of roads and repair of footpaths. So far, ₹10 crore has been released for the work, the Minister added.

Blacktopping of roads has been taken up at 15 locations besides restoration of footpaths on those roads, and other beautification projects. At two places, the work could not be completed due to rains on June 14. These works too will be completed soon, he added.

Mr Somashekar said the route to be taken by the Prime Minister’s cavalcade will be specially illuminated, like the way it is done during Dasara celebrations. The Minister instructed officials to ensure proper functioning of street lights on the route.

Interaction with PM

The Minister said it is not clear how many beneficiaries of the Central Government’s welfare schemes would be allowed to interact with the Prime Minister during a special programme organised at Maharaja College ground on June 20. A decision will be taken after getting the Centre’s guidelines in this regard, he added.

Around 60,000 chairs are being arranged for the interaction with 30,000 persons to be seated in one block and 15,000 persons each in two other blocks.

Mr. Somashekar said the PM’s office has been requested to consider a visit to the Chamundi Hill temple and Suttur Mutt.

On the dignitaries who will share the dais with the Prime Minister at the yoga event, he said the organisers will follow the Centre’s protocol on this issue.

The Minister’s response was in connection with reports that members of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family haven’t been invited by the authorities to share the dais with the PM at the yoga day event.