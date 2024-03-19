GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Narayana Murthy gifts four-month-old grandson Infosys shares worth ₹240 crore

March 19, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy

N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, has given shares valued at over ₹240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, potentially making him the youngest millionaire in India.

Master Ekagrah now owns 1,500,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04% stake, in Infosys, the country’s second-largest information technology services company, as per a regulatory filing the company made on both the bourses, BSE and NSE.

Post this share transfer, Mr. Murthy’s stake in Infosys has declined to 0.36% from 0.40%. The mode of allotment was off-market and the transaction came into effect on March 15.

