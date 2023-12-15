GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narayana Murthy warns about deepfake video of him endorsing trading apps

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said some web pages claimed that he invested in automated trading applications. Through multiple tweets, the Infosys founder denied any involvement in such activity

December 15, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys.

Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys. | Photo Credit: PTI

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Thursday flagged that there are deepfake pictures and videos of him circulating on social media, cautioning users “to not fall prey” to such information and to report such instances to the concerned authorities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said some web pages claimed that he invested in automated trading applications. Through multiple tweets, the Infosys founder denied any involvement in such activity.

“In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews using deepfake pictures and videos,” he said on the microblogging website.

He continued, “I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities.”

He requested people not to fall prey to such information being circulated on the internet.

Also read | Rules coming soon on deepfakes, says Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

This comes after Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the government would make rules around deepfakes, synthetic media that mimics authentic images, video and audio, and set out rules to prevent their dissemination online.

Earlier in November, a deepfake of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on Instagram and elsewhere. While advisories to social media firms have been sent warning them that the law already prevents impersonation online, the IT Ministry is saying that it will now move swiftly to address the issue more comprehensively.

Related Topics

internet / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.